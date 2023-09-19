American Legion ready for $60K Queen of Hearts drawing

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - The Queen of Hearts will win someone a piece of the $60,000 jackpot Tuesday night.

The Black River American Legion Post 673′s fundraiser has gone 47 weeks without anyone finding the Queen of Hearts on the board.

This is the 48th week and it’s the final week. This contest has gone down to the very last ticket.

Envelope 51 has to have the Queen of Hearts inside.

The winner will get that envelope and 60 percent of the 60 grand.

“It’s chaos. It’s like you could hear a pin drop. You know it stops and then everybody, they all look at me and my hand is shaking as I am pulling the card you know but it is crazy to go into the last card, you almost never see that anywhere,” said Charlie Liversedge, senior trustee, Black River American Legion Post 673.

The other 40 percent of the jackpot funds student scholarships and will help other non-profits. The drawing is at 7 p.m.

