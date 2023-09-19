Auditions Carthage Little Theatre

September 21, 22 and 24
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat(Carthage Little Theatre)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Carthage Little Theatre is holding auditions for the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on the following days:

Thursday, September 21st at 7:00pm

Friday, September 22nd at 7:00pm

Sunday, September 24th at 2:00pm

Auditions will be at the Carthage United Community Church, located at 112 N. School Street (corner of State St. & N. School) in Carthage.

For those not familiar with this musical, it was written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. There is no spoken dialogue, only singing - with roles for 14 singers; at least 5 males and 2 females with leading singing roles, 5-7 males for the roles of Joseph’s brothers, plus the possibility of a large chorus. Please be prepared to sing from a selected piece of music from the show, or you may sing something of your own choice, as long as you bring your own sheet music for the accompanist.

The rehearsal schedule will be tight, as this production is slated to be presented the first weekend of November.

This production will be directed by Mike Perfetto.

