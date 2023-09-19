Barbara A. McMullen, 91, of Cape Vincent

Barbara A. McMullen, 91, of Cape Coral, FL and Cape Vincent, NY passed away peacefully Friday, September 15, 2023 in Rochester, NY surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent.

Barbara was born on October 19, 1931 in Masontown, WV, to the late Carl Brown and Margarette Brown. She was a 1949 graduate of Masontown High School in Masontown, West Virginia, and then attended two years of business school. Upon completion, she moved to Washington, DC, and began a career at the US Department of State.

Barbara met Fredrick E. McMullen II, as part of a church social group and was united in marriage on August 25, 1960 in Washington, DC. Barbara enjoyed summers in Cape Vincent with Frederick and their four children. She enjoyed gardening, reading and baking. Barbara is survived by her four children, Frederick (Lori) McMullen III, North Kingston, RI; Patrick (Dorian) McMullen, Villa Park, CA; David (Karen) McMullen, Annandale, VA; Nancy (LJ) Sutherland, Rochester, NY; six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Barbara is predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Frederick and her son-in-law, LJ Sutherland, Fairport, NY; her four siblings Carl Brown, Syracuse, NY; Sister Miriam Brown, Louisville, KY; Victor Brown, Cleveland, OH; Joseph Brown, Cape Coral, FL.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Cape Vincent, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, with the burial to follow in the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Visitation will precede the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Cape Vincent.

