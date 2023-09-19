Bullard out as Watertown city attorney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a 3 to 2 vote Monday night, the Watertown city council opted to switch law firms, parting ways with Todd Bullard and Rochester firm Harris Beach,

Bond, Schoeneck and King of Syracuse will now advise the city on legal matters.

Council members Patrick Hickey, Lisa Ruggiero, and Cliff Olney voted in favor of the change.

It followed a lengthy public comment period where multiple people thanked Bullard.

“I came here tonight to thank Mr. Bullard for his service to our city,” former city council member Cody Horbacz said.

“He worked for the city and the residents and was not afraid to say so,” Ben Shoen said. “That is something that I applaud.”

Mayor Jeff Smith and council member Compo Pierce also thanked Bullard and apologized to him for what Compo Pierce called a lack of professionalism from some council members.

Much of the discussion about the change revolved around a draft agreement regarding the city’s purchase of the golf course in Thompson Park, the timeline of it being made public, and its alleged use to sway the mayoral race between Ruggiero and Compo Pierce.

Ruggiero said she wanted to make a point that Bullard had the document for three months before bringing it to the council’s attention.

Bullard said any question of his integrity is out of line. He says he is a Rochester resident and has no vested interest in any Watertown election.

