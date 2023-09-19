Cost of living is major concern for New Yorkers, poll shows

Cost of living
Cost of living(MGN / Cropped 401kcalculator.org / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The vast majority of New Yorkers say that the cost of living is a major problem.

A Siena College Research Institute poll shows that the sentiment is expressed by 80% of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.

The next three issues are crime, the recent influx of migrants, and the availability of affordable housing.

At least 71% of each group say affordable housing is a major problem, as do at least 64% of each about crime, and at least 51% of each about the migrant influx.

“With many voters seeing multiple major problems facing the state, Siena asked voters to pick the single most important issue they want Hochul and legislators to address,” pollster Stephen Greenberg said. “With 27% – including more than one-third of independents – the cost of living in the state rose to the top, but not far behind were crime, 19%, the migrant influx, 18%, and affordable housing, 17%.”

The migrant issue was top for Republicans, while the availability of affordable housing and the cost of living were virtually tied for Democrats.

There also appears to be agreement about the quality of life in New York.

“In fact, a majority of virtually every demographic group — pluralities of Democrats, liberals and New York City voters — say things are getting worse,” Greenberg said. “Only 4% of independents, 5% of Republicans and 22% of Democrats say things in New York are getting better.”

