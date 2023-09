TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A portion of State Route 26 in Lewis County is closed due to a crash.

Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer overturned on the highway in West Leyden at around 1:30 p.m.

One person is injured and has been taken to the hospital, they said.

Route 26 is closed from Route 294 to East Ava Road in Oneida County.

