Elaine Marie Sourwine, 68, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Elaine Marie Sourwine, 68, Alexandria Bay, NY passed away at her home on September 14th 2023, under her daughter Heidi’s loving care.

Elaine was born on December 19, 1954, in Gouverneur, the daughter of George and Patricia Marcellus Stevenson. She graduated from Indian River High School in 1973.

Elaine dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She was a woman of humility, gratitude, duty, and devotion to those she loved. The wisdom she cultivated through the ups and downs of life was always available to her kids when they needed it most.

As a true homemaker, she took great pride in making her home and the places she worked shine, and taking care of children, animals, and plants.

She enjoyed living in the country, gardening, preserving food, stoking the wood stove, and being outdoors. She was a hockey mom, a cat lady, a hard worker, and a kind soul.

Elaine worked in and around Alex Bay as a waitress, cleaner, and landscaper. She retired in 2020 and subsequently spent time nannying her grandchildren who lovingly knew her as Grammie, Nana, Gigi, and the one who rocked them during their best naps.

She will be remembered most for her authenticity, her ability to make the best out of any situation, her sense of humor, her strength, and the love she gave to her family.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Heidi Sourwine, Redwood, NY; sons, Brad (Jodi) Sourwine, Fort Mill, SC, Johnathan (Laurie) Sourwine, Charlotte, NC, and Jordan (Alyssa) Sourwine, Fort Mill, SC; seven grandchildren, Ryder, Asher, Marner, Scarlett, Remy, Andie, and Rory; her children’s father, Edward Sourwine, and a brother, Robert (Starr) Stevenson, Lisbon, NY. Her brother, Alan Stevenson, predeceased her.

She will also be greatly missed by her cats Zumba Zu and Bella Bee, and a dog Macie Mae.

Calling hours will be at the Costello Funeral Home on Friday, September 22nd, from 5-7pm and a memorial service will be held at the Reformed Church of the 1000 Islands on Saturday, September 23rd, at 12pm.

Donations in Elaine’s honor can be made to the Alley Cat Rescue of Alexandria Bay c/o Carol Coombs, 50 High Street, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

