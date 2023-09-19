Ethics board: City council should begin process to remove Olney from office

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown ethics board unanimously found council member Cliff Olney violated city code and general municipal law.

Those findings — announced at a city council meeting Monday night — stem from a complaint made by Mayor Jeff Smith against Olney following the publicizing of information discussed in an executive session which Smith says should have remained private.

The ethics board recommends that city council begins a hearing process to remove Olney from office if it’s determined he consistently and intentionally violated city code and municipal law.

