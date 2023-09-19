Ethics board: City council should begin process to remove Olney from office

Ethics board findings
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown ethics board unanimously found council member Cliff Olney violated city code and general municipal law.

Those findings — announced at a city council meeting Monday night — stem from a complaint made by Mayor Jeff Smith against Olney following the publicizing of information discussed in an executive session which Smith says should have remained private.

The ethics board recommends that city council begins a hearing process to remove Olney from office if it’s determined he consistently and intentionally violated city code and municipal law.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
Motorcycle crash
4 sent to the hospital in Town of Madrid motorcycle crash
Three people were rescued from a boat in Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon after they hit a shoal...
3 rescued from boat crash in Lake Ontario
Brock Cousineau
Norwood-Norfolk student credited with saving man’s life
A bomb threat at Watertown International Airport Sunday morning shut down operations for...
Bomb threat shuts Watertown International Airport down for several hours

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Some rain early today
Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
Lewis County DMV closed this week
Todd Bullard
Bullard out as Watertown city attorney
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam to announce plan to close $9M deficit