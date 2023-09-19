Eva R. Thomas, 92, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Eva R. Thomas, 92, of Dexter, passed away on Sunday, September 17,2023 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 2-4 and 7-9 at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY

The funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 11 AM on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery, Dexter, NY

A full obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

