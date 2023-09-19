Highlights & scores: Soccer action from the NAC

(WWNY) - Northern Athletic Conference soccer was in the spotlight on Monday.

Heuvelton was at St. Lawrence Central in NAC boys’ soccer.

- Heuvelton’s Dylan Demers makes a quick strike on goal. Connor Provost makes the save.

- The Larries’ Jake Evans fires on net and Brody Kelly gets help in clearing the rebound.

- Austin Mason splits the defense and unleashes his shot over the keeper. It’s 1-0 St. Lawrence.

- In the second half, Camden Coughlin collects the pass in traffic, breaks through the defense and scores. It’s now 2-0 Larries.

Charlie Dow also scored as St. Lawrence Central beat Heuvelton 3-0.

Salmon River cut the ribbon on a new, lighted, state-of-the-art turf field.

Then the Lady Shamrocks hosted Lisbon in a non-league contest.

- Both teams had several shots on goal and stops. However, the game would eventually end scoreless in regulation.

- In overtime, Leah Warren connects with Ava Murphy, who tapped in the game-winning goal.

Lisbon outlasted Salmon River 1-0.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Carthage 2, Indian River 1

Lyme 7, Sackets Harbor 0

Watertown 4, Lowville 1

Copenhagen 1, South Lewis 0

LaFargeville 3, Thousand Islands 0

Lisbon 3, Colton-Pierrepont 0

St. Lawrence Central 3, Heuvelton 0

Canton 4, Massena 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Chateaugay 0

Potsdam 5, Norwood-Norfolk 3

OFA 5, Malone 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Malone 4, OFA 0

Brushton-Moira 3, St. Regis Falls 1

Chateaugay 4, Tupper Lake 0

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Lisbon 1, Salmon River 0

Indian River 6, South Lewis 0

Mexico 4, Thousand Islands 0

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Malone 0

Massena 3, Tupper Lake 0

Salmon River 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Girls’ high school swimming

St. Lawrence Central 63, Gouverneur 19

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville 4, Carthage 1

