Highlights & scores: Soccer action from the NAC
(WWNY) - Northern Athletic Conference soccer was in the spotlight on Monday.
Heuvelton was at St. Lawrence Central in NAC boys’ soccer.
- Heuvelton’s Dylan Demers makes a quick strike on goal. Connor Provost makes the save.
- The Larries’ Jake Evans fires on net and Brody Kelly gets help in clearing the rebound.
- Austin Mason splits the defense and unleashes his shot over the keeper. It’s 1-0 St. Lawrence.
- In the second half, Camden Coughlin collects the pass in traffic, breaks through the defense and scores. It’s now 2-0 Larries.
Charlie Dow also scored as St. Lawrence Central beat Heuvelton 3-0.
Salmon River cut the ribbon on a new, lighted, state-of-the-art turf field.
Then the Lady Shamrocks hosted Lisbon in a non-league contest.
- Both teams had several shots on goal and stops. However, the game would eventually end scoreless in regulation.
- In overtime, Leah Warren connects with Ava Murphy, who tapped in the game-winning goal.
Lisbon outlasted Salmon River 1-0.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
Carthage 2, Indian River 1
Lyme 7, Sackets Harbor 0
Watertown 4, Lowville 1
Copenhagen 1, South Lewis 0
LaFargeville 3, Thousand Islands 0
Lisbon 3, Colton-Pierrepont 0
St. Lawrence Central 3, Heuvelton 0
Canton 4, Massena 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Chateaugay 0
Potsdam 5, Norwood-Norfolk 3
OFA 5, Malone 1
Girls’ high school soccer
Malone 4, OFA 0
Brushton-Moira 3, St. Regis Falls 1
Chateaugay 4, Tupper Lake 0
Colton-Pierrepont 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0
Lisbon 1, Salmon River 0
Indian River 6, South Lewis 0
Mexico 4, Thousand Islands 0
High school volleyball
Chateaugay 3, Malone 0
Massena 3, Tupper Lake 0
Salmon River 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Girls’ high school swimming
St. Lawrence Central 63, Gouverneur 19
Girls’ high school tennis
Lowville 4, Carthage 1
