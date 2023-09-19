Homeless man takes plea deal on drug charges

Brian Nier
Brian Nier(WWNY, Jefferson County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 33-year-old homeless man who was arrested on drug charges in Watertown faces jail time.

Brian Nier took a plea deal Monday in Jefferson County Court.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Nier faces 6 months in jail and 5 years probation when he’s sentenced on November 21.

Watertown police arrested Nier in July on a bench warrant from March of this year.

That warrant stemmed from a traffic stop when police said Nier ran from authorities after being pulled over on Keyes Avenue. A search of that vehicle found 40 glassine packets of heroin and fentanyl and digital scales.

Police said Nier was spotted in July at an apartment building on Watertown’s William Street where he tried to flee from police again.

According to police, Nier barricaded himself in a bathroom in one of the apartments before officers forced their way in and took him into custody.

Officials said Nier had drugs in his possession at the time of arrest and that he was impaired by drugs at the time.

Nier was originally charged with resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

