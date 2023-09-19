Lewis County DMV closed this week

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles is moving this week, so the office will be closed.

The DMV will still be at 7513 East State Street in Lowville, but the office will move to a new addition in the building.

The DMV will be closed through Friday while they set up their new space.

If you need to visit the DMV in the meantime, you can go to a DMV office in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, or Oneida counties.

