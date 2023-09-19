Lewis County’s DMV closed this week to move to new space

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles is closed this week as it moves into its building’s new addition.

Construction on the new addition at the East State Street DMV began last November, and it’s nearly ready to welcome customers.

Finishing touches are being put on the more than $2 million project.

Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser says those needing a DMV service this week can go to Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Oswego, or Oneida County DMVs.

“We want to make sure that everything is working perfectly so no customers get delayed when they walk through our brand new doors on Monday morning,” he said.

The other half of the building where the DMV was housed will be home to the Lewis County Board of Elections.

