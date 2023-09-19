‘Meat Grinder’ ride to benefit meat canning project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a bicycle ride to benefit an organization that cans meat for hungry people around the globe.

Jeremy Kelly, chairman of Meat Canner Lewis County, and Calvin Campany with the Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club talked about a collaboration they call “Meat Grinder: A Ride With a Purpose.”

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The group annually processes around 10,000 cans of meat that’s distributed around the world. The next canning will be April 15 and 16.

The ride is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, starting from the Maple Ridge Center.

There are two routes: 50 and 15 miles.

You can register online at bikereg.com.

There’s also a fall festival that starts around 10 a.m.

You can learn more at meatcannerlewiscounty.org.

