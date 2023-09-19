Murder suspect: ‘I’m innocent until proven guilty’

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - “I’m innocent until proven guilty.” Those words came from accused killer Kenneth Durham as he entered Ogdensburg City Court on Tuesday.

Durham appeared in court for a check on the status of his case. The defense attorney asked for a two-month adjournment.

Durham’s next court appearance is set for November 28 at 10 a.m.

The 44-year-old Ogdensburg man is charged with second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On August 10, Durham allegedly used a knife to stab 19-year-old Bryson Jenks of Ogdensburg in the chest during an argument in the 400 block of Paterson Street.

Jenks died soon after.

Durham fled the scene, allegedly cutting off a GPS tracking device he was required to wear as he was on parole. He was caught about two hours later.

Durham continues being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua says the case will eventually have to move from city court to county court since Durham faces felony charges.

