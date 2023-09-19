Russell L. Mayne Sr., 79, of Watertown

Russell L. Mayne Sr. passed away peacefully on September 18th, 2023 at age 79 in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse NY, surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Russell L. Mayne Sr. passed away peacefully on September 18th, 2023 at age 79 in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse NY, surrounded by his family.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 12-2:30 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will follow at 3:00 pm in Holy Family Church with Father Demo officiating.

Russell was born on May 21st, 1944 in Watertown, NY, the son of Curtis and Elizabeth Mayne. He was the beloved husband of Donna J. Mayne of 59 years, her best friend. He was the loving father to Russell L. Mayne Jr (Watertown, NY), Eric M. Mayne and wife Anna (Wake Forest, NC), and Colleen E. Mayne-Butler and husband Richard (Watertown, NY). Russell was the most loving and cherished grandfather to Joshua L. Couglar and wife Janessa (Pompano Beach, FL), Baylee J. Mayne (Asheville, NC), Griffin R. Bennett (Watertown, NY), Kyler R. Mayne (Wake Forest, NC), Abigail J. Butler (Syracuse, NY), Sydney E. Mayne (Wake Forest, NC) and Max J. Mayne (Watertown, NY). He has two great grandchildren, Jaelah and Joshlyn Couglar (Pompano Beach, FL).

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Elizabeth Mayne, and sister Rosalie Mayne. He is survived by his brother, Curtis Spike Mayne and wife Evelyn (Panama City FL), sister Marilyn Nugent and husband George (Watertown NY) and brother Dana Mayne and partner Jessica (Cape Vincent, NY). He was a beloved brother-in-law to Clarence and Judy Woodruff (Watertown, NY). Russell was loved by his many nieces and nephews.

Russell attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School, went on to Immaculate Heart Academy and graduated from Watertown High School. He then fulfilled his career as the owner and operator of Hess Gas Station in Watertown for over 42 years. He served in the US Forest Fire Service fighting wildfires in Montana and Oregon. He was also a member of the Town of Watertown Fire Department for many years.

There was nothing he loved more than having his whole family together, talking and laughing at cookouts in his back yard.

Russell loved being outdoors. He was an avid canoer, camper and cross-country skier, passions he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He completed the Adirondack 90 Mile Canoe Classic 22 times and the General Clinton 70 Mile canoe race 15 times. He started competing in canoe races and triathlons starting in 1967. Russell was skilled in designing and building canoes, canoe paddles, and furniture. Many of his family and friends own cherished pieces made for them by Russell. He also taught a canoe building class at Jefferson Community College.

Russell is well respected in the community and made a difference in the lives of so many people through his generosity and kindness.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association in Russell’s honor.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.