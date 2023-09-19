Shaky Shivers

By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

From director Sung Kang (star of Fast X), after finding herself bitten by a mysterious animal, Lucy becomes convinced that she will transform into a fearsome werewolf. Joined by her best friend Karen, the two embark on a campy adventure filled with magic and mayhem, as they look to do battle with a throat-slashing creature ripped right out of an 80s horror movie.

7:00 pm Thursday, September 21

September 21 at Regal Cinemas at Salmon Run Mall

