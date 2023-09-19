Shirley A. Farrell, 87, of Black River, New York, peacefully passed away on September 17, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Farrell, 87, of Black River, New York, peacefully passed away on September 17, 2023, at Albany Medical Center.

She was born on October 9, 1935, in Theresa, New York, the daughter of Jesse and Mildred Meeks Robinson.

Shirley graduated as the valedictorian of her class from Evans Mills High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, Eugene A. Farrell of Evans Mills, on November 25, 1953, at the Philadelphia Methodist Church. For two decades, they made their home in Evans Mills before embarking on a new adventure in Fishers Landing, residing there from 1975 to 1994. Later, Shirley and Eugene settled in Tavares, Florida, where they enjoyed the last 25 years of their life together before returning to reside in Black River.

Shirley’s professional journey started at the Agriculture Insurance Co, in Watertown. She and her husband then started their family and when her children were young she worked part-time at the DMV in Watertown. She was later employed with George Reynolds Insurance Agency, Hartford Insurance Company, and was an accountant for the TI Park Commission in Alexandria Bay until her retirement in 1997. Meanwhile, her husband, Gene, was a project engineer and consultant, retiring from Boise Cascade.

Throughout her life, Shirley’s passion for music and dance shone brightly. As a child, she even sang on the radio and was known for her impressive Country and Western singing abilities. Her musical talents extended to various instruments, including the piano, mandolin, banjo, guitar, and accordion. Shirley and Gene shared a love for travel, owning a motorhome that took them on countless adventures, including many memorable cruises.

Shirley is survived by her devoted husband, Eugene A. “Gene” Farrell of Black River, New York, and their eight loving children: LuAnn M. McAvoy of Watertown, New York; Deborah L. Foote of South Carolina; Sharon L. Farrell of North Carolina; Charles E. “Chuck” Farrell of Watertown, New York; Lori J. Fox and her companion, Lester Bishop, of Evans Mills, New York; Patrick J. “Rick” and Sandy Farrell of Weedsport, New York; Mark R. Farrell and his companion, Laurie Talbot, of Gouverneur, New York; and Scott T. and Dawn Farrell of Clayton, New York. Shirley also leaves behind 19 cherished grandchildren, 24 and a half great-grandchildren, and her sister, Eleanor Fleming of Watertown, New York.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home. The family will hold a service performed by Pastor Bob Bausum of the Alexandria Bay Baptist Church at the Black River American Legion on Saturday, September 23rd at 2:00 pm. A celebration of her life will follow, running until 5:00 pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.brucefh.com

