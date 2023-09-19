Some rain early today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to grab that umbrella or rain jacket as you head out this morning, although you may not need either later.

It’s a mild morning, with temperatures starting out in the 50s.

Rain should end by afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with a hint of sun later. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Skies will clear overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

It will be sunny — with hardly a cloud in the sky — Wednesday through Friday. It will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday, around 70 on Thursday, and in the mid-70s on Friday.

And it’s looking like a beautiful weekend.

Fall starts on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 70.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

