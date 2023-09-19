SUNY Potsdam to announce plan to close $9M deficit

SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam is expected to announce cuts to programs and staff Tuesday to close a $9 million deficit.

7 News will cover the announcement live. Our coverage begins shortly before 10 a.m. on sister station WNYF, Fox 28.

The SUNY system said last month that it will not bail the college out, which means cuts are needed.

In an August letter, Greg Gardner, head of the faculty senate, advised staff to brace for impact as the changes being made would be beyond anything the campus has seen in living memory.

