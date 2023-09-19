Susan Fishel, 71, of Ogdensburg

In the comfort of her own home, Sue transitioned peacefully on September 17, at age 71, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - With immense love and gratitude for the time spent together during her lengthy battle with cancer, the family of Susan Fishel shares the news of her passing. In the comfort of her own home, Sue transitioned peacefully on September 17, at age 71, surrounded by her loving family.

Sue’s love and legacy will be carried on by her husband of nearly 50 years, David Fishel, and her children: Erin (Matt) Tucci, Canastota, NY; Adam (Sarah) Fishel, Ithaca, NY; and Justin (Misty) Fishel, Ogdensburg; her greatest treasures, her grandchildren: Torey, Mason, Quinn, Ethan, Elena, Maya, and Emily; her brother Bill (Terri) Trumble; and sisters Pat Lesperance, and Trudy (Pierre) Gagnon; as well as many nieces and nephews, and their families.

Susan was born in Ogdensburg on July 23, 1952, the daughter of Pauline (Vincent) And Roy Trumble. Known to her friends as “Susie,” she is described as having a bubbly personality with a great laugh, who was a friend to all. She loved to share stories about growing up on North Rosseel Street, with close friends living in the neighborhood.

Sue attended St. Mary’s Academy until it closed, then graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1970. Following high school, she attended Canton ATC. In August 1974, Susan married David Fishel at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. Susan worked for 37 1/2 years in the Children’s Services Division of the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services. Over the years, Sue volunteered for OFA’s Project Graduation, the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary, and the Ogdensburg Garden Club.

Susan enjoyed vacation camping trips in Acadia National Park, Maine. Days in Acadia often began with watching the sunrise on Cadillac Mountain, and later, eating freshly caught lobster in Bar Harbor. Many summer days were spent boating on the St. Lawrence River, and having cookouts with family and lifelong friends. Sue loved family traditions, especially the Seaway Festival, because it brought all of her favorite people together, in her hometown that she loved.

Susan was predeceased by her parents Roy Trumble and Pauline Trumble Amo; her stepfather Ray Amo; her brother Mike Trumble, and his wife Vicky; her brother-in-law Jim Lesperance; step-brother Mark Amo; and her mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Paul Fishel.

At her request, informal calling hours with casual and colorful attire will be held at Frary Funeral Home on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.

The same dress code applies to her Funeral Mass, which will be held at Notre Dame Roman Catholic Church at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 23, 2023, with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been created so Susan’s family can carry out her donation wishes, which include Fort De La Presentation, and the cancer organizations that helped her throughout her long illness.

Contribution information will be available at the calling hours, or contributions can be sent/made directly to the account at the address below. Checks should be made payable to Erin Tucci. Please include Sue Fishel Memorial Fund on the memo line.

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union

333 State St.

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

