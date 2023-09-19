Tomorrow’s Health: CPR for women, ADHD med errors & wildfire smoke

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One gender is less likely to receive CPR in public places and wildfire smoke is limiting the time many children spend outdoors,

CPR for women

Women are less likely to be given CPR in public places than men, according to a new study out of Canada.

The authors did not give a reason for that difference.

Researchers looked at tens of thousands of cardiac arrests that happened outside of hospitals and found that only around half of patients were given CPR at all.

Doctors say giving CPR to those who need it regardless of gender can save lives.

ADHD medication errors

A new study finds errors related to ADHD medications increased 300% over the last two decades in people under 20.

Two-thirds of exposures from those errors occurred among 6- to 12-year-olds and likely caused minimal or no health consequences.

Researchers say the rise in mistakes is likely due to the overall increase in prescriptions for ADHD drugs.

They say improved child-resistant medication dispensers can help reduce mistakes.

Wildfire smoke & children

As smoke from Canada’s historic wildfires triggered poor air quality alerts across the U.S., a new national poll finds two-thirds of parents say their children have experienced poor air quality over the past two years.

The University of Michigan survey found most parents kept their windows closed and limited their child’s time outdoors during poor air quality alerts.

