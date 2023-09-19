Traffic advisory: Court & North Meadow streets in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed Tuesday.

North Meadow Street will be closed for paving starting at 6 a.m. The street will be closed from Arsenal Street to Coffeen Street.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Court Street will be closed on Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

The closing on Tuesday is because of work for the city’s ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative Streetscape Project.

On Wednesday, it’s for milling the street to prepare for paving.

People should find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
Motorcycle crash
4 sent to the hospital in Town of Madrid motorcycle crash
Three people were rescued from a boat in Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon after they hit a shoal...
3 rescued from boat crash in Lake Ontario
Brock Cousineau
Norwood-Norfolk student credited with saving man’s life
A bomb threat at Watertown International Airport Sunday morning shut down operations for...
Bomb threat shuts Watertown International Airport down for several hours

Latest News

SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam to announce plan to close $9M deficit
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Ethics board: City council should begin process to remove Olney from office
WWNY Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
WWNY Watertown firefighters worry about toxic chemicals in their gear