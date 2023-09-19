Traffic advisory: Court & North Meadow streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed Tuesday.

North Meadow Street will be closed for paving starting at 6 a.m. The street will be closed from Arsenal Street to Coffeen Street.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Court Street will be closed on Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

The closing on Tuesday is because of work for the city’s ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative Streetscape Project.

On Wednesday, it’s for milling the street to prepare for paving.

People should find alternate routes.

