Woman gets jail time for passing counterfeit bills at Walmart stores

Starmecca Belton
Starmecca Belton(Jefferson County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Utica woman will spend 6 months in jail for passing counterfeit money at Walmart stores in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Starmecca Belton was sentenced Monday in Jefferson County Court. In addition to jail time, she will be on probation for 5 years.

On May 23, the 33-year-old pleaded guilty to a single felony count of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Belton was originally charged with:

  • 3 felony counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
  • 3 felony counts of fourth-degree conspiracy
  • 3 misdemeanor counts of petit larceny

She was accused of passing $2,000 worth of counterfeit bills at Walmart stores in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

State police alleged that Belton used three counterfeit $100 bills at the town of LeRay Walmart on March 4.

The next day, troopers said she passed 9 fake $100 bills at the Walmart store in the town of Watertown, and eight bogus $100 bills at the town of Lowville location.

