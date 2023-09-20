Ag Weekly: When does hunting season start? Here’s a rundown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling all hunters: the time has come to bust out the camouflage.

Some seasons have already begun, like squirrel hunting or regular-season black bear hunting, within the yellow region of the map.

If you’re hunting in the brown region, bear bowhunting has already started and crossbow starts October 11, then muzzle loading on October 14 and finally the regular season for that region begins October 21.

This weekend is for youth waterfowl hunting and ruffed grouse season begins Wednesday — just be careful not to nab a spruce grouse, which is a state endangered species and is illegal to hunt.

Duck season opens October 7, and you can go after pheasants on October 1. The state secured 30,000 pheasants from a hatchery to disperse around northern New York.

Rabbit, hare, turkey, and coyote seasons begin on October 1 as well for our northern zone.

Other furbearers like bobcats, raccoons, and fox will be in season on October 25.

And as for deer hunting — ever popular in our area — early bowhunting starts next Wednesday. Crossbows can be used October 11-20, then regular season is October 21 through December 3.

Happy Hunting! Be sure to use safe and legal practices outlined by the state department of Environmental Conservation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.