David Sedaris at the Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that he is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. The Chicago Tribune says, “Sedaris’s droll assessment of the mundane and the eccentrics who inhabit the world’s crevices make him one of the greatest humorists writing today.”

* Anne Fishbein Photo

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.