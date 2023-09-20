David Sedaris at the Clayton Opera House

One of America's foremost Humorists at the Clayton Opera House, October 8
One of America's foremost Humorists at the Clayton Opera House, October 8(Anne Fishbein)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that he is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. The Chicago Tribune says, “Sedaris’s droll assessment of the mundane and the eccentrics who inhabit the world’s crevices make him one of the greatest humorists writing today.”

* Anne Fishbein Photo

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect: ‘I’m innocent until proven guilty’
Starmecca Belton
Woman gets jail time for passing counterfeit bills at Walmart stores
Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith
SUNY Potsdam announces major restructuring to close budget deficit
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Ethics board: City council should begin process to remove Olney from office

Latest News

Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill
Market Square Park in Sackets Harbor is in the midst of a multi-million dollar makeover.
Sackets Harbor businesses feel effects of construction
Mayor Jeff Smith holds up the draft document.
Mayor plans to have attorney general look at draft from Watertown Golf Club purchase
Sign for the hazardous waste collection day
Hazardous waste collections coming up