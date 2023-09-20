Hazardous waste collections coming up

Sign for the hazardous waste collection day
Sign for the hazardous waste collection day(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you have any chemicals, pesticides, or paints that you are no longer using, Saturday could be your chance to get rid of them properly.

The Development Authority of the North Country in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be hosting a free hazardous waste collection day at the Human Resources Building in Canton.

According to DANC, this event will help properly remove items that are difficult to throw away due to some products having hazardous effects on the environment.

“This is an option. We bring in a special contractor that’s licensed to handle hazardous chemicals and they collect them properly. They handle them properly, and they make sure that they are disposed of in a properly accredited hazardous waste disposal facility,” said Laurie Marr, director of public affairs.

You can drop things off in Canton between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another similar event will be held on October 7 at the Jefferson County Highway Department.

For more information, click here.

