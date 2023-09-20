Highlights & scores: Plenty of soccer & some swimming

(WWNY) - There’s plenty of soccer action to talk about from Tuesday on both the high school and college levels.

In Dexter, it was a girls’ Frontier League matchup as General Brown hosted Watertown.

- First half: Watertown has a great opportunity, but Adriana Arthur’s shot hits the post.

- It was another chance for Watertown, but Lions’ goalie Giona Wood makes the diving save.

- Wood stops all 12 shots she faced in the first half.

- Delaney Callahan’s second half goal makes the difference.

Watertown goes on to beat General Brown 1-0

It was a girls’ Frontier League D Division contest from Belleville, as the Panthers of Belleville Henderson hosted LaFargeville.

- First half: Courtney Hanson puts a shot on goal, but LaFargeville keeper Tehoke Krysta makes the stop.

- At the other end, Emeline Barton’s direct kick is smothered by Panthers’ goalie Eily Vaughn.

- Less than 10 minutes in, Belleville Henderson gets on the board. Kennady Billman’s left-footed boot finds the back of the net. It’s 1-nothing Belleville Henderson.

- Eliza Smith scores twice, including the game winner.

LaFargeville beat Belleville Henderson 5-4.

It was men’s college soccer from Canton as the Roos hosted the St. Lawrence Saints.

- The Saints get on the board first when Henry Hart goes far corner for the tally. It’s 1-nothing St. Lawrence.

- Then it’s Max Mogul with the goal on the PK and it’s 2-0 Saints.

- The Roos answer when Eric Randall splits the pipes. It’s 2-1 Saints.

St. Lawrence beats SUNY Canton 4-1.

Canton hosted Massena in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference swimming.

Canton’s Gretchen Braun set a new Section X record in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:55.58, which put her in fifth place overall in New York state this season.

Braun, who attends Lisbon Central, set a new Section X record – along with teammates Kaitlyn Redfern, Lexi Stuntz, and Tessa Alguire in a time of 3:50.8.

For Braun, it marked the fifth Section X record she has smashed during three meets in just the past seven days. She won the event but missed another record in the 100 butterfly by just 2.4 seconds.

Canton goes on to beat Massena 106-51.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 2, South Lewis 1

Sackets Harbor 4, Sandy Creek 2

Alexandria 3, Thousand Islands 2

South Jefferson 2, Carthage 1

Canton 0, Massena 0

Potsdam 8, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Salmon River 4, OFA 1

Copenhagen 1, Beaver River 1

Lowville 2, Immaculate Heart 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Salmon River 6, Gouverneur 2

Lisbon 7, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Harrisville 1, Edwards-Knox 0

Morristown 3, Heuvelton 0

South Jefferson 3, Indian River 0

Men’s college soccer

Clarkson 3, Russell Sage 0

Women’s college soccer

St. Lawrence 2, Union 0

Girls’ high school swimming

OFA 89, Malone 77

Watertown 105, Lowville 65

Beaver River 91, South Jefferson 83

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, OFA 0

Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 2

Clifton-Fine 3, Canton 2

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville 4, Beaver River 1

Copenhagen 3, Indian River 2

