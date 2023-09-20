House conservatives vote down military spending bill

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Republicans in Washington appear to be struggling to find consensus within their ranks, and a military spending bill is left unfunded because of it.

Five conservative GOP members sided with Democrats to vote down a rule on the defense appropriations bill.

Votes like that are usually a slam dunk.

The $826 billion defense bill curtails transgender medical care and the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

That’s why Democrats are against the bill, but the other 5 Republicans voted no to send a message to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that they are unhappy and won’t vote for any funding bills until their demands are met.

It comes as the House will need to vote on funding the government.

It runs out of money at the end of the month.

