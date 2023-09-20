JCC women turn heads on the pitch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the surprises of the 2023 season so far has been the play of the Jefferson Community College women’s soccer team.

The Lady Cannoneers have turned some heads with their quick start this season.

It’s been quite the turnaround for the JCC women’s soccer team in 2023.

After going 4-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play in 2022, coach Chris Rowland’s team currently sits at 5-1 overall, 2-0 in conference play and is nationally ranked.

“Yeah, the girls and the coaching staff have put in a lot of work this year and the results follow the work they put in over the summer, the work they put in in the pre-season,” he said. “We’ve picked some momentum from some good team play and we’re hoping to continue it.”

The Lady Cannoneers opened the season with five straight wins but suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, a 2-1 setback to fourth-ranked Mohawk Valley Community College.

Despite the loss, Rowland says the key to the team’s success this season has been trusting the process in rebuilding the women’s soccer program at JCC.

“You know, there’s buy-in from the girls this year,” Rowland said. “They believe in the project that the coaching staff has set out for them. They really have the belief and confidence to go and win matches which is, it’s fun to coach.”

“He works with our strengths,” sophomore Emily Parker said. “From our formation to who’s playing where in what game. Honestly, I think that helps a lot because we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, too, so we can play off that with each other.”

The Lady Cannoneers rank first in the NJCAA in shot percentage, third in the NJCAA in goals with 25, and sixth in the NJCAA with three shutouts — a well-balanced attack at both ends of the field.

“I think we’re pretty well balanced,” sophomore Olivia Wood said. “Our keeper, Keely Cooney is pretty strong back there and we’ve got a really good defense that works well together and is able to communicate with each other. Our midfield is a good transition point for us, and we’ve got strikers up front that can put it in the back of the net.”

The Lady Cannoneers roster is made up of some of the best local players from the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference and having that familiarity with one another has played an important part in this team gelling so quickly.

“Pretty much around here there’s a couple people that went to the same school together but a lot of us are from all different schools in the area, which is really neat because we all played at different divisions and class levels in high school,” freshman Malena Stevenson said. “So, it’s neat that if you were an all-star in a high school game you played against these people or you played with them for one game but here you’re on a team with them. It’s really fun that you get to see everybody. Everybody played a little differently so it’s cool to have us all together on the same team now.”

The Lady Cannoneers will look to get back in the win column on Sunday when they travel to Onondaga Community College.

