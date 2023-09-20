Let the sunshine begin!

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day was off to a chilly start.

Temperatures were mainly in the 40s, dipping into the 30s in some spots.

It will be sunny with hardly a cloud in the sky. It will be on the cool side with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Skies stay clear overnight, so it will be another chilly morning on Thursday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday, the day fall starts, with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs right around 70.

Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

