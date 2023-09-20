Lewis County looks at giving tax break to volunteer firefighters, ambulance workers

Lowville Fire Department
Lowville Fire Department(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is looking at giving its volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a tax break.

Local governments have the option to provide a 10 percent property tax exemption for the volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers in their jurisdiction.

The proposal to opt-in was introduced Tuesday during a county finance and rules committee meeting.

District 10 Legislator Jeff Nellenback, who’s also a volunteer fire chief, says it’s another tool for the county to help its active volunteers, honorary members, and the spouses of a deceased member.

“It probably helps people downstate more than in this local area where the tax levy is much higher for the county portion, but it’s one of the tools we feel we should offer,” he said.

There is a public hearing on the proposal on November 7 at 5 p.m.

