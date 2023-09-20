Mayor plans to have attorney general look at draft from Watertown Golf Club purchase

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The contents of a draft document from the Watertown Golf Club purchase may make its way to the Office of the New York State Attorney General. That’s what Mayor Jeff Smith plans to do. But, those in favor of the purchase aren’t worried.

Despite it being unsigned, Smith says the documents are troubling and deserve a second look by the Attorney General’s Office.

The draft agreement between developers Mike Lundy and P.J. Simao says Simao would get $1.7 million for a deed restriction on Ives Hill Country Club, more than the $850,000 previously disclosed. It also includes a non-compete agreement and settles any current or future litigation between Simao and Lundy and the city.

Another thing the document does, Smith says, is show what the believed value is of the golf course and property. Smith says of the $3.4 million if $1.7 million went to Simao, that leaves $1.7 for the property. He again says the city paid too much.

“I have concerns on a couple issues whether a price was artificially inflated,” he said.

Smith also doesn’t believe the deed restriction should have any value, pointing to the appraisal that was done on the park property in February, which states the deed restriction does not enhance the value of the course.

“If anything, it could have had a negative value because you were giving your competitor money to open a golf course against you, or fix up a golf course to operate against you,” he said.

Council Member Lisa Ruggiero couldn’t disagree more.

“To say that it had no value, I have to disagree with the mayor on that. All you have to do is look at Ives Country Club Golf Course and that sold for $2 million,” she said.

Council Member Cliff Olney agrees with Mayor Smith that ‘Golf Gate’ should be looked into by the Attorney General’s Office but believes it should go back to when the city was offering a cheap lease to the Watertown Golf Course when it was owned by shareholders.

“I said the whole thing should be looked at, then sorted out, and it can be explained to the public. Rather than bits and pieces where people don’t understand,” he said.

Smith plans to ask the state to take a deeper look into the transaction in a couple of weeks.

