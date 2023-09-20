Morning Checkup: Bridges to Health & Healthcare

Morning Checkup: Bridges to Health & Healthcare
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s training available to help health care professionals better understand the challenges people in poverty face in getting the healthcare they need.

Joanna Loomis from the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization told us about the “Bridges to Health and Healthcare” training.

She says it’s for anyone who works in a clinical healthcare setting or someone who works in a social care, community-based organization.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The training will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, September 29 at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County dining hall on State Street in Watertown.

You can sign up at forms.office.com/r/YKMw5fK5AU.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
Starmecca Belton
Woman gets jail time for passing counterfeit bills at Walmart stores
Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect: ‘I’m innocent until proven guilty’
SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith
SUNY Potsdam announces major restructuring to close budget deficit
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Ethics board: City council should begin process to remove Olney from office

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Bridges to Health & Healthcare
Morning Checkup: Bridges to Health & Healthcare
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: CPR for women, ADHD med errors & wildfire smoke
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow's Health
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - September 14