Morning Checkup: Bridges to Health & Healthcare

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s training available to help health care professionals better understand the challenges people in poverty face in getting the healthcare they need.

Joanna Loomis from the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization told us about the “Bridges to Health and Healthcare” training.

She says it’s for anyone who works in a clinical healthcare setting or someone who works in a social care, community-based organization.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The training will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, September 29 at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County dining hall on State Street in Watertown.

You can sign up at forms.office.com/r/YKMw5fK5AU.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.