Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re questioning if a puppy mill is being operated there.

“I’m very frustrated with the way the county has tried to deal with this issue - the total lack of enthusiasm on most everyone’s part when something like this happens,” said Kelly Filkins.

Filkins leases the property he owns in Three Mile Bay. During what he says was a court-permitted inspection of the property, he captured video of numerous dogs in cages.

He and local animal activists question if the property is being used as a puppy mill.

“I just couldn’t believe the conditions these dogs were in and that nothing was done for at least a year,” said Jordan Stevens, an animal activist.

For the last several years, Filkins has rented the property to Sheryl Jones. A sign that has since been removed from the driveway advertised “puppies for sale” and a business card lists Jones’ name along with that of Ken O’Neil.

We’re told that the town of Lyme’s dog control officer has made 17 visits to the location.

“It was 40 dogs that were registered but they were in cages within the house. There was also some that were kept in a camper out in the yard. The number of puppies, we were never sure how many of those there were,” said Terry Countryman, town supervisor.

Although dog enforcement didn’t turn up evidence of any illegal activity, an independent inspection ordered by Filkins did cause code enforcement to condemn the property for occupancy, citing a number of issues including a contaminated water supply.

“There was no running water. No heat. There were conditions inside the house that were extremely hazardous,” said Countryman.

We attempted to speak to Sheryl Jones at the property, but she wouldn’t comment and told us to leave. We tried to call Ken O’Neil but his voicemail box was full.

According to Filkins, a majority of the puppies were moved from the property to another county Wednesday night.

