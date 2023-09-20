NFL player celebrates first touchdown with unique photoshoot

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game...
Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.(Instagram/k_granson18 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.

Officials initially ruled he was short of scoring. They reversed the decision upon review, but not in time for Granson to do an on-field celebration.

So, in the following days, he took to Instagram with some funny photos.

He posted a series of pictures with his touchdown ball cradled in a towel alongside his partner, imitating a photoshoot for a newborn child.

Posing with a flower behind his ear, Granson is seen lifting the touchdown ball aloft like an infant.

The caption read, “After three years of trying… it’s finally here,” and included a baby bottle emoji.

Granson plans to deliver on his preseason promise to give his first touchdown ball to his mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect: ‘I’m innocent until proven guilty’
Starmecca Belton
Woman gets jail time for passing counterfeit bills at Walmart stores
Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith
SUNY Potsdam announces major restructuring to close budget deficit
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Ethics board: City council should begin process to remove Olney from office

Latest News

SUNY Potsdam
Village officials ‘stand strong’ with struggling SUNY Potsdam
House conservatives vote down military spending bill
Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11,...
Kane Brown announces tour dates for 2024
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say