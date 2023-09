WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A little more than 600 customers were without power in northern Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

That was the count as of around 10 a.m. The outage, which started around 9:20 a.m., mostly affects the towns of Alexandria and Theresa.

According to National Grid’s website, power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

