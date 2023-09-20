Sackets Harbor businesses feel effects of construction

By Zach Grady
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Market Square Park in Sackets Harbor is in the midst of a multi-million dollar makeover. With the docks closed for 2023, businesses in the village are feeling the ripple effect of a downturn in foot traffic.

“The boat launch being closed this year, businesses definitely felt that. Estimates are in the 20 to 30% of the traffic that comes through as a result of this being down,” said Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce President Scott Kennett.

Village Mayor Alex Morgia says the work will dramatically change the downtown’s landscape. Although the project hit a couple of speed bumps, like a back order on colored concrete, Morgia says work remains on track.

“We’re not going to set back the project three months because one color’s not available. So it constrained our choices a bit, but it really didn’t slow us down a ton,” he said.

It may be a step back now, but the mayor believes the village will take a leap forward financially once construction is complete.

“It’s like renovating your house. There’s no way around you’re going to be without whatever you’re renovating for the time it takes to construct it. We lost a season with the bulkhead, which is four or five boats could dock at. It’s going to get us 20 every season in the future,” said Morgia.

“With the added capacity more than tripling in size here, hopefully, be able to see that swing back the other way in a meaningful way for local businesses,” said Kennett.

It is still unclear when the project will be finished but Morgia remains hopeful it will be complete in time for next April’s solar eclipse.

