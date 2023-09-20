Traffic advisories: Scio & South Meadow streets in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City public works crews will close two Watertown streets for paving Wednesday.

Scio Street will be closed from Arsenal Street to the dead end starting at 6 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Also closing at 6 a.m. is South Meadow Street. That street will be closed from Arsenal Street to Stone Street until 2 p.m.

Motorists should find other routes to their destinations.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
Starmecca Belton
Woman gets jail time for passing counterfeit bills at Walmart stores
SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith
SUNY Potsdam announces major restructuring to close budget deficit
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Ethics board: City council should begin process to remove Olney from office
Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect: ‘I’m innocent until proven guilty’

Latest News

Several hunting seasons start soon.
Ag Weekly: When does hunting season start? Here’s a rundown
WWNY Hundreds celebrate life of David Simmons
WWNY Removing Olney? The process, the reaction & the timeframe
WWNY Murder suspect: ‘I’m innocent until proven guilty’