Traffic advisories: Scio & South Meadow streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City public works crews will close two Watertown streets for paving Wednesday.

Scio Street will be closed from Arsenal Street to the dead end starting at 6 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Also closing at 6 a.m. is South Meadow Street. That street will be closed from Arsenal Street to Stone Street until 2 p.m.

Motorists should find other routes to their destinations.

