Students sent home after ‘vague threat’ at Adirondack Central School

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating what they’re calling a vague threat at Adirondack Central School in Boonville.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the threat was made just before noon on Wednesday.

Students were sent home as a precaution.

Members of the sheriff’s office and state police, including K9s, were dispatched to schools within the district.

Schools include Adirondack High School, Middle School, Boonville Elementary, and West Leyden Elementary.

The incident is under investigation.

