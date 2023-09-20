Students sent home after ‘vague threat’ at Adirondack Central School

School sign
School sign(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating what they’re calling a vague threat at Adirondack Central School in Boonville.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the threat was made just before noon on Wednesday.

Students were sent home as a precaution.

Members of the sheriff’s office and state police, including K9s, were dispatched to schools within the district.

Schools include Adirondack High School, Middle School, Boonville Elementary, and West Leyden Elementary.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect: ‘I’m innocent until proven guilty’
Starmecca Belton
Woman gets jail time for passing counterfeit bills at Walmart stores
Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith
SUNY Potsdam announces major restructuring to close budget deficit
Cliff Olney, Watertown city council member, March 2022
Ethics board: City council should begin process to remove Olney from office

Latest News

Power lines
Power out in towns of Alexandria & Theresa
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Woman accused of menacing someone with knife
Morning Checkup: Bridges to Health & Healthcare
Morning Checkup: Bridges to Health & Healthcare
The Jefferson Community College women's soccer team is off to a fast start this season
JCC women turn heads on the pitch