Vehicle and Amish buggy crash, injuries reported

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - First responders are on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria.

Jefferson County dispatchers say the crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on County Route 2.

There are reports of injuries.

Route 2 is closed between Williams Road and Bailey Settlement Road.

7 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

