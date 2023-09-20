Vehicle and Amish buggy crash, injuries reported
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - First responders are on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria.
Jefferson County dispatchers say the crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on County Route 2.
There are reports of injuries.
Route 2 is closed between Williams Road and Bailey Settlement Road.
7 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.
