Village officials 'stand strong' with struggling SUNY Potsdam

SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Updated: 11 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The village of Potsdam is standing strong beside SUNY Potsdam as the college announces likely program and staff cuts.

On Tuesday, Dr. Suzanne Smith announced that 14 more programs will be recommended to be cut as the college rights the ship and deals with a $9 million structural deficit.

Over the past decade, enrollment has dropped more than 40 percent. It’s a campus of 2,500 students, not the more than 4,000 it once had. Just like a lot of other people, village officials braced for the announcement Tuesday.

“We want SUNY Potsdam to know the board and administration and staff will continue, and we always have, stand strong at the side of our SUNY Potsdam. We will continue to push in Albany for them to make sure all state offices understand the importance of SUNY Potsdam, not just to northern New York but to the state and beyond. Our hearts go out to all the people affected by this decision and we hope soon we will see a SUNY Potsdam that’s strong and vibrant once again,” said Potsdam Village Administrator Greg Thompson.

SUNY Chancellor John King attended the announcement in Potsdam Tuesday saying he supports President Smith and the future of Potsdam.

