Woman accused of menacing someone with knife

NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Newton Falls woman allegedly threatened someone with a knife during a domestic incident on Monday.

State police say 58-year-old Charlene Crane allegedly made threatening remarks while wielding the knife. Plates were broken during the fight and the alleged victim received a bruise on their arm but didn’t need medical attention.

Troopers say children were in the home during the argument.

Crane was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was ticketed and released.

