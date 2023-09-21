1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy

ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Two young children are dead following a crash between a pickup truck and an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria on Wednesday.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say a 1-year-old died at the scene despite a deputy’s lifesaving efforts. A 3-year-old died later at Samaritan Medical Center.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on County Route 2. Deputies say 26-year-old Charlene Kring of LaFargeville drove her pickup into the back of the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction.

The two adults inside the buggy were taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay. Three children, including the 3-year-old who later died, were taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

All surviving victims were transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Kring was uninjured.

The investigation is continuing,

Deputies were assisted by state police, members of the Watertown Police Department’s accident reconstruction team, Plessis and Alexandria Bay fire departments, Alexandria Bay Ambulance, Evans Mills Ambulance, TIERS Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, and the town of Alexandria highway department.

