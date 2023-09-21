7 News receives state broadcasting award for stories on homelessness

Trevor Payant and Diane Rutherford receive an award from the New York State Broadcasters...
Trevor Payant and Diane Rutherford receive an award from the New York State Broadcasters Association.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Congratulations to two members of the 7 News team.

Anchor Diane Rutherford and photographer Trevor Payant received an award from the New York State Broadcasters Association for their reports on homelessness in Watertown.

The award for Outstanding Hard News Story was presented Thursday in Syracuse.

Diane and Trevor’s two-part series aired last August and told the stories of people living in the woods, in doorways, and under a pavilion.

See Part 1

See Part 2

