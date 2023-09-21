Carol S. LaFlair, 79, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol S. LaFlair, 79, died early Wednesday morning at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, where she had been since September 3rd. She most recently had been a resident of the Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville.

Carol was born on February 9, 1944 in Lowville the daughter of the late Spencer W. and Gladys Ida (Dickinson) Hulbert. Carol attended Lowville Academy and Central School. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Lewis County General Hospital, where she retired from. She married Vernon Leon LaFlair on January 26, 1983 in Lowville. The couple made their home on State Route 12. Carol enjoyed working outdoors and on her garden. Vern died on November 13, 1999.

She is survived by her siblings, Gerald (Beverly) Hulbert; Thomas (Carol J.) Hulbert; and Patricia Tabolt; her sister-in-law, Helen Hulbert; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her sisters, Naomi J. (Robert W.) LaFlair, Sally J. (Maynard D.) Hirschey, and Shirley (Francis) Dier, her brothers, Robert S. (Madalene R.), Garvis G. (Emily E.), Charles W. (Dorothy E.), Ronald E. (Patricia A. “Pat”), and Reginald J. Hulbert, and her, brother-in-law, Larry J. Tabolt.

A graveside service will be held at Beaches Bridge Cemetery on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

