Carol Virginia Sharlow, 96 of Parisville

PARISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Carol Virginia Sharlow, age 96 of Parisville, NY passed away at her daughter’s residence on September 20th in the town of Parishville. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, September 22nd from noon until 2pm. There will be a funeral service held at the Garner Funeral Service with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant at 2pm. Burial will follow the service at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton, NY.

Carol is survived by her daughter Beverly (John) Mitchell; daughter in laws Patricia, Gail and Carol Sharlow; sister Helen Barney; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Bernard H. Sharlow; sons Dale, Arnold and Ulla Sharlow; grandchild Michael Mitchell; brothers Bernard, Lawrence and Donald Weller and a sister Alberta Planty.

Carol V. Sharlow was born on September 12, 1927 in Potsdam, NY to the late William and Marion (Taylor) Weller. She attended Hopkinton schools. On July 9, 1944 she was married to Bernard H. Sharlow. Carol worked at the Canton Potsdam Hospital, the Arlington Hotel, Clarkson and then for 31 years as the assistant supervisor for the cafeteria at St. Lawrence University.

Carol enjoyed gambling, making flower arrangements with her crafts, cooking and caring for her family. She and her husband enjoyed going dancing, snowmobile riding and playing together as a team in shuffleboard.

