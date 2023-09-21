Church to host folk music & bluegrass performance

Brothers McClurg to perform in Alexandria Bay
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a concert this weekend by a musical group that plays contemporary Christian folk music and bluegrass.

Thousand Islands Christian Church pastor Gene Brown told us about the three-member group known as the Brothers McClurg.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The concert is at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, at the scenic pavilion near River Hospital in Alexandria Bay. Remember to bring your lawn chairs.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.

Call 315-778-2048 for more information.

