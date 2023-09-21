Copenhagen school celebrates World Peace Day

World Peace Day
World Peace Day(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - It’s World Peace Day and in Copenhagen, students celebrated with song.

Some 250 elementary school students waved flags of different countries and learned the song Light a Candle for Peace.

This is part of a worldwide movement happening Thursday called Sing Peace Around the World.

“One of the things that we have to do here now in school is to teach conflict resolution. When you get in a fight, what do you do? When you are not happy with something that happens, how do you stand up for yourself,” said Cynthia Graves, Copenhagen Central School music teacher.

School officials say they hope to do this again next year.

