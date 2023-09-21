Couple looks to restore antique boat

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - An Alexandria Bay couple is aiming to put an antique boat back on the water, one well over a century old.

“To catch one before she goes downhill and bring her back is a hobby I guess you’d call it,” said Alex Mosher.

Alex and BJ Mosher left this year’s antique boat auction down $700 and up one vessel, “Corona.”

“I just fell in love with the boat and felt like it was a part of me and a part of the 1000 Islands,” said BJ.

According to a life preserver locked away towards her stern, Corona first hit waters around 1903. Her main role was to ferry folks from the mainland in Clayton to various nearby islands.

The Moshers say her hull and wheel are in good shape but she’s going to need a lot of work under the hood

“Obviously we’re not going to break any speed records with this thing but it’d be nice to take it back to the way it was,” said Alex.

Originally, Corona ran on an electric motor, that has since been replaced with a gasoline-powered one.

For her next voyage, the Moshers would like to restore her electric motor. That’s work they’re hoping to do over the winter once they find somewhere they can safely store the vessel.

“Having a bigger space to use would be better for us,” said Alex.

It’s work that could include the community.

“I can’t give power tools to strangers but there’s a lot of sanding and a lot to do here. It’d be fun,” said Alex.

This isn’t the Moshers first foray into boat restoration. Since 1984 they’ve been tinkering with the “Times A Wastin’.” That experience will help them with Corona.

“I just love riding in her. It’s my favorite thing is sitting back and listening to that engine sound of an antique boat in the water,” said BJ.

Soon those sounds or something similar could be coming from Corona when she sets forth on the St. Lawrence River.

